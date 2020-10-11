Sonya Norden

BRYAN - Sonya D. Norden, 50, Bryan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Sonya had worked at JCI/Yangfen in Bryan for many years. Sonya was born February 18, 1970, the daughter of Terry C. and the late Joyce L. Norden. She graduated from Bryan High School and attended Four County Joint Vocational School.
Survivors include her father, Terry (Kathy) Norden of Napoleon; and brothers, Shawn and Todd Osborn. She was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Craig Osborn.
Services celebrating Sonya's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.
The family requests memorial donations in Sonya's name be directed to the Williams County Humane Society.
