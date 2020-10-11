1/1
Sonya Norden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRYAN - Sonya D. Norden, 50, Bryan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Sonya had worked at JCI/Yangfen in Bryan for many years. Sonya was born February 18, 1970, the daughter of Terry C. and the late Joyce L. Norden. She graduated from Bryan High School and attended Four County Joint Vocational School.
Survivors include her father, Terry (Kathy) Norden of Napoleon; and brothers, Shawn and Todd Osborn. She was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Craig Osborn.
Services celebrating Sonya's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.
The family requests memorial donations in Sonya's name be directed to the Williams County Humane Society.
To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krill Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved