PAULDING - Stephanie Hull, 42, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Stephanie Ann Hull was many things to many people. A mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister, an aunt and a dear friend. She was a selfless soul who poured hours into her family, Relay for Life and those she cared for.
Steph was born March 28, 1977, to Tom Fulk and Maribeth Fulk. On February 17, 2001, she married Matt Hull. They have two children, Madison, 18, and Matthew, 13, who were her true pride and joy. Her life was marked by her dedication to their well-being.
If you knew Steph, you knew she had a passion in helping others by dedicating years of volunteer service through her work for Relay for Life. She was the fearless leader, and captain of her Relay team, Crew 4 a Cure, who are well known for representing "No one fights alone." She also served as a Relay committee member for many years. Steph was passionate about honoring all who battled cancer.
She was also very involved in the Paulding Elementary PTO where she was instrumental in organizing activities too numerous to mention. The children and teachers will be forever touched by her dedication.
"Go Blue" was a constant phrase, especially on game day. Steph loved her Michigan Wolverines and proudly supported them! She lived in a house divided, yet never waivered.
After graduating from Paulding High School in 1995, then UNOH in 1997, she was employed at Paulding County Carnegie Library before becoming plant manager at Innovative Assembly Services.
Steph is survived by her parents; husband; children; a sister, Niki Fulk (Adrian Castillo) of Bryan; her in-laws, Phil and Vicky Hull of Cecil; brother-in-law, Shawn Hull of Paulding; sisters-in-law, Christina (Jason) Padrutt of Marengo and Annie (Jonathon) Villarreal of Sherwood; and many cousins. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Sebastian and Danielle Padrutt, Zach Hull, Paige Hull, Alana and Elijah Villarreal, and Elijah and Zeke Castillo, whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jeffrey Hull; and grandparents, Violet Fulk and Paul and Millie Heck.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Paulding Church of the Nazarene. She will be laid to rest in Rochester Cemetery, Cecil. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. today at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, chimes and other funeral items, please consider a donation made to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 10, 2019