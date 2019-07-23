|
BRYAN - Stephen Eugene VanScoder, 63, Bryan, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, in his home after an extended illness.
Mr. VanScoder was in the Army. He was a member of Bryan AMVETS Post 54 and an avid fisherman. He owned his own landscaping business, The Green Thumb. Stephen Eugene VanScoder was born in Defiance, Ohio, on November 5, 1955, the son of Billy Neil and Eleanor (Shoemaker) VanScoder.
Surviving are his companion, Wardena Johnson of Bryan; three children, Tanya (Tom) Faetanini of Sandusky, Ohio, Natosha (and fiancÃ©e, Kyle Shirey) VanScoder of Pioneer, Ohio, and Jessen Black of Madison, Wisconsin; four sisters, Jody (David) Nunn of Cleveland, Illinois, Tammy German of Michigan, Penny Rivas and Cindy (Dave) Krumel, both of Defiance, Ohio; Wardena's children, William Johnson of London, Ohio, Jason Johnson of Bryan, Nikki Johnson of Antwerp, Ohio, and Ray Johnson of West Unity, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kailey and Bryceton VanScoder, Dominic and Sebastian Faetanini and Ethan Beard; and one great-grandchild, Nova VanScoder.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew, Christopher Rivas.
Services and interment for Stephen will be private.
Memorials are requested to the family to help with funeral expenses. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 23, 2019