ARCHBOLD - Steven Frederick Buchhop, 63, Archbold, passed away from lung and bone cancer on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by his family.
He was born in Napoleon on December 14, 1956, to Marvin and Marlene (Wiemken) Buchhop. On June 6, 2015, he married Dawn Short and she survives.
A 1975 graduate of Liberty Center High School and Four County Vocational School, Steven was employed by Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for 28 years and previously worked for Koncor Industries in Wauseon. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker.
He also is survived by his mother, Marlene Buchhop of Liberty Center; one son, Christopher Buchhop of Napoleon; two daughters, Jena Campbell (LJ Wall) of Harlingen, Texas, and Sarah Buchhop of Napoleon; two sisters, Sherry (Craig) Goldsmith of Oakboro, North Carolina, and Tracey (Jim) Hoff of Maineville, Ohio; one brother, Todd (Carrie) Buchhop of Ostrander, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Becky and Zachary Wall.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Buchhop, in 2003.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker (routes 6 and 66), with Rev. Aaron Bueltmann officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m. at the church. Due to the COVID-19 environment, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker, or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
. Arrangements are by Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.