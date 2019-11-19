Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Kraegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Kraegel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Kraegel Obituary
Steven F. "Hollywood" Kraegel, 66, Defiance, passed away Saturday evening, November 16, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born February 25, 1953, to Herman and Kathleen (Stevens) Kraegel in Wauseon, Ohio. Known as "Hollywood" by his family and friends, he worked at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon, and most recently at Heinze Foods in Fremont, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and mushroom hunting. Steve was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He will be greatly missed by his family and many good friends.
Steve is survived by his mother, Kathleen Kraegel of Defiance; two brothers, Phillip Kraegel and James Kraegel; and his sister, Nancy Swigart, all of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Kraegel; brothers, Gary and Alvin Kraegel; sisters, Carol and Karla Kraegel; and his special nephew, Justin Kraegel.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -