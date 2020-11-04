1/1
Steven Sonnenberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMLER - Steven C. Sonnenberg, 69, Hamler, died Monday morning, Nov. 2, 2020, in his rural Hamler home.
His Legacyâ€¦ He was born September 14, 1951, to Alvin and Christina (Huner) Sonnenberg in Napoleon. He graduated from Malinta Grelton High School in 1969. He had ITT electrical engineering classes in Fort Wayne receiving his associate degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by General Motors for over 40 years as a millwright and most recently a blacksmith. He enjoyed blacksmith conventions and just plain working with wood and metal working. He was a board member for the Midwest Community Federal Credit Union. Steve was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate, and served as a trustee there. Steve enjoyed working with the Pork Producers and riding his Harley.
His Familyâ€¦ He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; two sons, Andrew (Holly Brueggemann) Sonnenberg, Independence, Ky., and Joel (Nicole Fahrney) Sonnenberg, Medina, Ohio; a granddaughter, Laura; and siblings, Richard (Suzie) Sonnenberg, Allan (Kim) Sonnenberg, Elaine (Craig) Kirkendall, Lynn (Karen) Sonnenberg, Eugene (Julie) Sonnenberg, Helena (Troy) Emerson and Burdell (Pat) Sonnenberg. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate, on Friday from 11 a.m. until the celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Due to health concerns, a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Hamler Fire Department, South Joint Ambulance District or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at ZachrichFuneralHome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services
114 William St
Holgate, OH 43527
(419) 264-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved