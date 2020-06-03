PAYNE - Evelyn Sue Coughlin, 82, Payne, passed away at Heritage Park Healthcare in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on June 2, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Her relatives and friends knew her as E. Sue or Sue.

She was born in Hicksville, Ohio, on January 11, 1938, to Forrest and Helen (Derck) Blalock. She graduated from Hicksville High School in 1956. On September 16, 1957, she married Donald "Don" James Coughlin. They built a house in Payne, where they raised their family and lived for over 58 years. Sue was a homemaker but also worked for many years as a bookkeeper at a variety of companies in Paulding County.

She is survived by her husband, Don, of 62 years, who lived with her at Heritage Park; her children, Garry (Connie Frustere) Coughlin of Mentor, Ohio, Brian (Lynette) Coughlin of Leo, Indiana, and Lisa (Barry) Rosen of Toledo, Ohio; her grandchildren, Ryan, Adam, Justin, Allison, Kaitlyn, Alex, Stevie and Benny; and her great-grandchildren, Carter and Conner.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother, Lynn (Judy) Blalock.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish in Payne. She enjoyed many activities over the years such as gardening, sewing, cooking, music, playing cards, and visiting family and friends. In her younger years, she was a 4H and Girl Scout leader. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, devoted member of her church, and a friend to all those who knew her.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at noon at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 04700 Ohio 500, Payne, with Deacon David Jordan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed directly to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 417 N. Main Street, Paulding, Ohio 45879.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store