|
|
NAPOLEON - The soul of Sue Carol Meyer entered into Heaven on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. The disease ravaged her body, but never diminished her faith or positive attitude. Sue passed in the comfort and warmth of her home with loved ones by her side.
Sue was 68 years old. She was born in Napoleon on November 7, 1950, to Delmar and Carol (Long) Frysinger. She grew up on a farm near Liberty Center, Ohio, the oldest of five children. Growing up, she enjoyed being involved in 4-H, and actually met her husband, Bob, during 4-H activities. She graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1968 and entered the workforce. After one year, Sue decided that being a secretary was not for her and enrolled in Findlay College to pursue a teaching degree. Sue excelled in college, both academically and socially. She was a cheerleader and also elected a TKE sweetheart....and what a sweetheart she was. After her college graduation in 1972, Sue spent 30 years nurturing and teaching elementary students in Defiance, Ohio. She was loved by both her students and fellow teachers. After retirement in 2007, she enjoyed traveling with Bob in their RV and spending winters at their home in Florida, where she was able to spend time with Jason and his family.
On April 28, 1973, Bob and Sue were married at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon. Sue loved being a farm wife and raising their three children, Jason, Ginger and Carrie, on the farm. In 1994, Sue's faith was tested when an accident claimed the life of her beloved daughter, Ginger. Bob and Sue weathered this loss together, and she often said that their faith and marriage were strengthened after this profound loss.
Sue was very active in her church and community. At church, she served on the Altar Guild and as president of the Ladies Guild. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta social sorority at the University of Findlay, the Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher Honorary Society and as president of her CCL Group. She also founded the Henry County Classic Clovers 4-H Club when her children were young.
In 2018, Sue was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and again, her faith in God was tested. However, as throughout her life, her deep faith never waivered as she accepted any outcome as God's will and plan for her. Now this faith has carried her to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sue leaves behind a loving family and a host of true friends. Sue loved and was dearly loved by her husband, Bob; her son, Jason, and his wife, Lisa; and her daughter, Carrie and her husband, Cary Drewes. She adored her six grandchildren and was a beloved grandma to Madalyn, Kaden and Preston Meyer, along with Kate, Ginger and Mason Drewes.
Sue lovingly cared for and is survived by her mother, Carol Frysinger. She also is survived by her sisters, Sandy (Greg) Weber, and Jodi (Jeff) Gyurasics; her brother, John (Tricia) Frysinger; and her sister-in law, Marna Lou Bechtol. Besides her sweet daughter, Ginger, Sue was preceded in death by her father, Delmar Frysinger; her sister, Janet Singh; and her brothers-in-law, Steve Singh and John "Jack" Bechtol. Her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rudy and Lucille Meyer, also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice or St. Paul Lutheran School. "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2nd Timothy 4:7.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 2, 2019