PAULDING - Susan K. Antoine, 69, Paulding, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born in Bay City, Michigan, on March 7, 1950, daughter of the late Harold and Eleanor (Lesser) Allen. On October 3, 2003, she married Carl F. Antoine, who survives. She was employed by Potter Industries, Bryan, for 34 years retiring in 2015. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, and Ladies Group of Church. She enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren, knitting towels, baby blankets and spending time in her flower gardens.
She also is survived by her children, Andrew (Tina) Wagner of Munelein, Ill., Angela O'Leary-Koechle of Plainfield, Ill., Jeremie (Kari) Wagner of Waterman, Ill., Randy Antoine of South Carolina and Ron (Sandra) Antoine, Paulding; a sister, Sharon (Lowell) Schnitkey, Montpelier, Ohio; a brother, Louie Allen, Defiance; and 11 grandchildren, Felicia, Sydni, Brandon, Mason, Anthony, Andrew, Daniel, Miranda, Grace, Jonah and Evalynn.
She also was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Jezak; and brothers, Gary Lutze, Ronald Lutze, Larry Lutze and Ralph Allen.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, with Rev. Joseph Poggemeyer officiating.
In addition to flowers, the family suggests donations made to Masses or Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 3, 2020
