1/1
Susan Aschemeier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAUSEON - Susan A. Aschemeier, 64, rural Wauseon, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her family on July 14, 2020.
She was born May 5, 1956, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Harold Frederick and Edna (Duquette) McDonald. She graduated from Napoleon High School in 1974 and on February 23, 1980, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Aschemeier.
Susan worked at McCord Corporation for 19 years. She liked to cook and bake for her family. Susan especially enjoyed visiting her kids and sweet grandson. She and Kenneth loved traveling together.
Susan is survived by her husband, Kenneth; sons, Ryan (Adrijana) Aschemeier of Huntington, Indiana, and Cody (Krystal) Aschemeier of Defiance, Ohio; grandson, Logan; and siblings, Bev, Betty, Dennis, Tim and Laurie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved