Susan Joan Bacon, 78, Defiance, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born August 13, 1940, to Della (Shindler) and Dr. Coit Black Sr. in Defiance, Ohio. On August 27, 1962, she married Roger V. Bacon, who preceded her in death on September 2, 2001.
Susie was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering for various activities. She was a member of Defiance Elks Lodge 147, and active in The Salmagundi Club in Defiance. Susie loved her involvement at Good Samaritan School, helping children with special needs. She was a volunteer at Defiance County Senior Center and Defiance Hospital Gift Shop, and a member of Friends of the Defiance Public Library, and helped with Art in the Park. Susie was on the Defiance County Board of Elections and active in the local Republican party. Susie will be tenderly remembered by her family and friends for her selfless service and strong connection to the Lord, knowing that she is forever at peace in God's home.
Susan will be sadly missed by her son, Kevin (Jill Rudler) Bacon of Westerville, Ohio; two daughters, Dawn (Dan) Voegele of Indianapolis, Ind., and Stacy Bacon of Hope Mills, N.C.; her brother, Dr. Coit Black Jr. of Defiance; and two sisters, Sheila (Dave) Robinson of Boulder, Colo., and Tami Garber of Boynton Beach, Fla. She leaves behind five grandchildren that she loved so dearly, Rebecca Bacon, Emma Bacon, Kathryn Bacon, Daniel Voegele and Dalena Voegele. They will miss their Grandma Susie tremendously.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger V. Bacon; and brother, John Black.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and 9-10 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home on Monday morning prior to the service. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 3, 2019