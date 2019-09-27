Home

LAKEVIEW - Susan J. Downs, 76, of Lakeview, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at her home in Lakeview.
She was born November 2, 1942, to Merle and Boneta (Winover) Church in Liberty Center, Ohio. In November 1966, she married James Downs, who resides in Lakeview. Susan enjoyed being a homemaker, and her hobbies included cooking, gardening, and canning vegetables. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Susan will be sadly missed by her husband of 54 years, James Downs of Lakeview, Ohio; son, Travis Downs of Lakeview; two stepsons, Cary (Daphne) Downs of Los Angeles, Calif., and Brand (Dawn) Downs of Huntington, Ind.; and daughter, April Bowersox of Russells Point, Ohio. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Eileen Hanker, Mary Swayne, Orma Church and Violet Hatcher; her brother, Marvin Church; and two brothers in infancy.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 28, 2019
