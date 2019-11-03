|
|
NAPOLEON - On November 1, 2019, Susan Lucille Hernandez lost her valiant battle with dementia at the age of 76.
Sue was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on May 12, 1943, to William and Jeannette (Kenning) Wiechers. She graduated from Napoleon High School in 1961 and graduated from Wartburg College in Iowa with a teaching degree. Sue taught in Woodville, Ohio; Napoleon, Ohio; and also Freeport, Bahamas. Sue met and married Louis Hernandez in the Bahamas. They later moved to Puerto Rico, where they had their first child. A year later, they moved back to Napoleon where Sue raised her two children and later worked at the JCPenney catalog store and teaching in the Napoleon school system. She retired in 2008.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Eileen (Tony) Boellner of Delta, Ohio; son, Stephen (Ana Villalpando) Hernandez of Geneva Switzerland; son, Edgar (Christie) Hernandez; grandsons, Kaiden and CristÃ³bal; granddaughter, Becky (Roy) and great-granddaughter, Serena; sister, Jan (Bernie) Hockman of Athens, Georgia; nieces, Beth, Amy, Meg, Wendy and Emily; nephews, Philip, Bradley and Andrew; great-nieces, Rachel, Julia, Paulina, Eliza, Evie and Esme; great-nephews, Erich, Kurt, Eliot and Ezra. Greeting Sue in heaven are her parents; her husband; her oldest sister, Connie; her faithful companion, Sybill; and countless other family and loved ones.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . A huge thank you goes out to hospice for being there in Sue's time of need.
Revelation 21:4 He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. Death will no longer exist; grief, crying and pain will exist no longer, because the previous things have passed away.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 5, 2019