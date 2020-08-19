1/1
Susan Huber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONTINENTAL - Susan Lynn Huber, 77, Continental, died late Sunday night, August 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee.
Her Legacyâ€¦ Susan was born to Charles and Cleo (Fellers) Nearing in Bowling Green, Ohio. She graduated in 1961 from Bowling Green High School. She received her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University. On August 25, 1962, she married Donnie D. Huber. Sue was a teacher at Hamler, Malinta and Continental schools. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Holgate, and a member of CCL (Children Conservation League).
Her Familyâ€¦ Surviving are her three sons, Robert (Laurie) Huber of Troy, Mich., John (Joyce) Huber of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Ken (Heather) Huber, Carmel, Ind.; seven grandchildren; a sister, Harriet Nearing, Continental; and a stepsister, Sharon De Muth, AL. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie, on April 8, 1998.
Her Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in St. John's United Church of Christ, I-946 Ohio 108, Holgate, Ohio, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Due to health concerns, a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society, St. John's UCC or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services
114 William St
Holgate, OH 43527
(419) 264-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved