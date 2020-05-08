Susan Keeler
1944 - 2020
PAULDING - Susan K. Keeler, 75, Paulding, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
She was born May 23, 1944, in Paulding, the daughter of the late Galen and Florence (Lantz) Brewer. On August 31, 1979, she married John Keeler, who survives in Paulding. She was a Paulding Exempted Village Schools bus driver, retiring in 2010 after 31 years of service. She was a life member of VFW Post 587 Auxiliary and a Golden Eagle of Paulding FOE Aerie 2405.
She also is survived by a son, Ryan (Karen) Flint, Cecil; brother, Terry (Bonnie) Brewer, and sister, Linda Varner, both of Defiance; and grandsons, Nicholas, Travis, Michael, Brice and Brandon.
She also was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Brewer; and a sister, Nancy Eitniear.
Because of national health concerns, Den Herder Funeral Home & Susan's family are following directives outlined by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, limiting attendance to the visitation and funeral service to immediate family members.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest at Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Paulding Area Visiting Nurses. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
MAY
11
Funeral service
1:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Rest in peace my beautiful friend. I'll always remember the fun times we had. (Judy shaner).
Julie Michael
Friend
