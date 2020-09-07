OAKWOOD - Susan M. Yoh, 63, Oakwood, died at 12:07 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Paulding County Hospital.
She was born July 29, 1957, in Defiance, to the late Robert and Rosemary (Bussing) Yoh. Her companion, Henry Dobbelaere, survives in Oakwood.
Also surviving are a son, Brice Carnahan III of Paulding; a grandson, Brice Carnahan IV; a sister, Mary Overmier of Oakwood; and two brothers, Jerry Yoh of Oakwood and Robert Yoh of Defiance.
Susan worked at R&B Manufacturing.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Pastor Doug Price officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. Following the regulations of COVID-19, visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks are required. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
.