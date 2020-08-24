Susie Phillips

HICKSVILLE - Susie Irene Phillips, 97, Hicksville, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville.
Susie was born June 25, 1923, in Mark Center, Ohio, the youngest daughter of the late George Walter and Bessie (Ostrander) Rohn. She was a 1939 graduate of Mark Center High School, where she was salutatorian of her class. She furthered her education in nurse's training in Defiance, Ohio, and attended a nursing program in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She later finished her degree and became a licensed practical nurse. She worked as a nurse at the Bryan Hospital, Hicksville Memorial, and Hickory Manor Nursing Home. On February 4, 1943, Susie was united in marriage to Sherrill M. Phillips and he preceded her in death on April 14, 1998. Susie was a den mother for Cub Scouts. She was also an active supporter of Little League Baseball, 4-H and FFA, and watching her sons and grandsons play sports. Susie was a devout Christian and a faithful steward, investing in others through Bible study in her home. She will be remembered for a life well lived behind tender moments of being a sister, mom, grandmother and friend.
Susie is survived by a daughter, Cecilia (Jon) Reed of Hickory, North Carolina; sons, George (Sherry) of Clear Lake, Indiana, James (Diane) of Burlington, North Carolina, Joseph (Denise) of Mark Center, Ohio, Paul (Tammy) of Hicksville; 13 grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 15 great-stepgrandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Blosser; son, Gary; granddaughter, Wendy Sue Blosser; two brothers, Floyd Rohn, Negley Rohn; and two sisters, Lucile Beattie and Esther Robinson.
A public graveside service will be held for Susie on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio. Due to the statewide mandate, masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Circle, #202A, Maumee, Ohio 43537; or an organization of the donor's choice.
