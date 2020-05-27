NEW HAVEN, Mich. - Terri Lynn Duma, 58, New Haven, Michigan, formerly of Defiance, passed away May 25, 2020, at the Ascension River District Hospital in East China, Michigan.
She was born July 20, 1961, to Ralph and Catherine (Bremer) Duma in Saginaw, Michigan.
Terri is survived by her sisters, Lisa (Rich) Smith of New Haven, Michigan, and Kim Rodriguez of Saginaw, Michigan; her brothers, Rick (Lori) Duma, Edward (Tonya) Zimmer, both of Defiance, Ohio, and Dennis (Tonya) Duma of Freeland, Michigan. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Catherine B. and Alfred Zimmer; and her father, Ralph Duma; as well as her grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation will be held for immediate family only at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain proper social distancing while offering the family support.
The family offers a special thanks to Gennifer Holman for her love, support and care of her aunt.
Memorials are suggested to The Special Olympics organization. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.