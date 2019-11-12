|
|
NAPOLEON - The soul of Terry L. Brubaker of Napoleon, Ohio, entered into heaven Monday, November 11, 2019, at the age of 70.
Terry was born October 1, 1949, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Lester "Earl" and Naomi (Ellerton) Brubaker. On February 2, 1974, he married Sharon (Walker) Brubaker, and she survives. Terry worked as a route driver for Nickel's Bakery for many years. He also owned and operated Brubaker's Moped Sales and Service. He was member of Crossroads Church, Napoleon, and a former Oddfellow. He was a member of the Napoleon American Legion and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea.
He also is survived by his children, Tige (Jennifer) Brubaker of Wilmington, N.C., and Dustie (Justen) Vocke and Codie Brubaker, both of Napoleon; grandchildren, Tobias, Cain and Ever Brubaker, Gaven and Jaden Brubaker, Will and Wes Vocke and Mason Pietsch; and a brother, Bob (Phyllis) Brubaker of Napoleon.
He also was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Roger (Diane) Brubaker.
A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the church. A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 601 Bonaparte Drive, Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Napoleon Athletic Boosters. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 12, 2019