Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Brubaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Brubaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Brubaker Obituary
NAPOLEON - The soul of Terry L. Brubaker of Napoleon, Ohio, entered into heaven Monday, November 11, 2019, at the age of 70.
Terry was born October 1, 1949, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Lester "Earl" and Naomi (Ellerton) Brubaker. On February 2, 1974, he married Sharon (Walker) Brubaker, and she survives. Terry worked as a route driver for Nickel's Bakery for many years. He also owned and operated Brubaker's Moped Sales and Service. He was member of Crossroads Church, Napoleon, and a former Oddfellow. He was a member of the Napoleon American Legion and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea.
He also is survived by his children, Tige (Jennifer) Brubaker of Wilmington, N.C., and Dustie (Justen) Vocke and Codie Brubaker, both of Napoleon; grandchildren, Tobias, Cain and Ever Brubaker, Gaven and Jaden Brubaker, Will and Wes Vocke and Mason Pietsch; and a brother, Bob (Phyllis) Brubaker of Napoleon.
He also was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Roger (Diane) Brubaker.
A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the church. A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 601 Bonaparte Drive, Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Napoleon Athletic Boosters. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -