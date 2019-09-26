|
NAPOLEON - Terry Lee (Puhl) McBroom, 81, Napoleon, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019, in Florida.
Terry was born May 15, 1938, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Marseille (Spire) Beals and Ralph Puhl. Terry was married to Clarence Richard "Dick" McBroom on July 2, 1965, and they were married for 37 years. Terry was the loving mother of Cheri (Andy) Matyk, Steve (Kristy) McBroom and Mark (Mary) McBroom; grandmother of Taylor, Andrew, Connor, Amanda, Madison and Grant; and sister of Debbi (Rock) Dunlap. Preceding her in death were her son, Steve; and husband, Dick.
Terry graduated from Bowling Green State University and was a home economics teacher in Napoleon and Bryan, Ohio. She loved to sew, quilt, decorate and was always entertaining in her home in Napoleon. Terry was instrumental in the founding and operations of Maumee Valley Broadcasting and WNDH Radio.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon, Ohio. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Napoleon.
The family suggests contributions be made to the (), Hospice of Henry County, or Suncoast Hospice Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 27, 2019