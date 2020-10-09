1/1
Thelma Frost
Thelma M. Frost, 86, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born on March 9, 1934, to Oscar and Inez (VanVlerah) Schomburg in Defiance, Ohio. Thelma was married to James J. Richardson, James "Rus" Barbee and Henry "Dick" Frost, who have all preceded her in death.
Thelma was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Defiance. She worked at Zeller Corporation for over 30 years until her retirement in 1996. Thelma loved shopping, and spending time with her family.
Thelma will be sadly missed by her sons, Steven (Jolynn) Richardson of Fredericksburg, Va., and John (Tammy) Richardson of South Carolina; and daughters, Mary (Victor) Geckle of Continental, Ohio, Deborah (Junior) Dockery of Defiance, and Janet Bakle of Defiance. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Laura Peffley (Floyd Brown) of Defiance; and brothers, Ricky (Sharon) Schomburg of Arizona, and Robert Schomburg of New Mexico.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Schomberg, Roger Schomburg, H. Orval Schomburg and Harold Schomburg; her sisters, Beverly Land and Frances Schomburg; and granddaughter, DeAnn Dockery.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church, with Rev. Ron Monteith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
