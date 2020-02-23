|
HICKSVILLE - Thelma Gambrell, 97, Hicksville, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Hickory Creek of Hicksville, where she was a resident.
Thelma was born May 4, 1922, in Wayne County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Clyde and Grace (Luker) Hollis. She married Buford H. Gambrell on June 24, 1939, in Wayne County, Tennessee, and he preceded her in death on March 30, 1980. Thelma was a sales clerk for the former Marshall's Clothing in Butler. She also worked for Universal Tool in Butler. She was a member of the Hicksville First Church of Christ. Thelma attended Lifeline Connection Church.
Surviving are her two children, Mary Gambrell of Hicksville and Jerry (Carol) Gambrell Walbridge, Ohio; two grandchildren, Robinne (John) Antonacci of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Suzanne Henry of Stony Ridge, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Shane Antonacci, Shelby (Matt Almester) Antonacci and Aaron Henry; and four sisters, Emogene Nelson of Iron City, Tennessee, Edith Waters of Lebanon, Tennessee, Mildred Gayler of Rogers, Arkansas and Delphia Elder of Hicksville; three brothers, Lawrence Hollis of Hornwall, Tennessee, James (Mel) Hollis of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Frank (Connie) Hollis of Joplin, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buford; one brother, Dale Hollis; and two sisters, Mary Beth Wonderly and Jewel Owens.
Visitation for Thelma Gambrell will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Thelma will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Eyers officiating. Interment will follow in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Crippled Children and Adult Society, 309 Wendell Avenue, Hicksville, Ohio 43526; or Fort Defiance Humane Society, 07169 Ohio 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 25, 2020