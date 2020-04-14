Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Devylder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Devylder Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Devylder Sr. Obituary
Thomas W. Devylder Sr., 69, Defiance, passed away Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
He was born October 13, 1950, to Sever and Lydia (Love) Devylder in Madisonville, Kentucky. On October 31, 1997, he married Rexella (Harden) Devylder, who resides in Defiance.
Tom proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for General Motors for 30 years until his retirement in 2000. He was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post 1991 and VFW Post 3360. Tom enjoyed woodworking, and was a huge fan of NASCAR and Dale Earnhart Jr. and Sr. He loved spending time with his family.
Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Rexella; and his children, Thomas Devylder Jr., Brandi Devylder, Amanda (Bryan) Leger and Michelle (Chad) Lawhorn. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sister, Linda (Steve) Erwin; his brother, Donnie (Brenda) Devylder; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Sutton.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -