Thomas W. Devylder Sr., 69, Defiance, passed away Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
He was born October 13, 1950, to Sever and Lydia (Love) Devylder in Madisonville, Kentucky. On October 31, 1997, he married Rexella (Harden) Devylder, who resides in Defiance.
Tom proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for General Motors for 30 years until his retirement in 2000. He was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post 1991 and VFW Post 3360. Tom enjoyed woodworking, and was a huge fan of NASCAR and Dale Earnhart Jr. and Sr. He loved spending time with his family.
Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Rexella; and his children, Thomas Devylder Jr., Brandi Devylder, Amanda (Bryan) Leger and Michelle (Chad) Lawhorn. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sister, Linda (Steve) Erwin; his brother, Donnie (Brenda) Devylder; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Sutton.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 15, 2020