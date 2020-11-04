1/
Thomas "Tom" Doenges
1927 - 2020
SYLVANIA - Thomas "Tom" Henry Doenges, formerly of Napoleon, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2020, at the age of 93 in Sylvania, Ohio.
He was born in Detroit, Mich., on January 28, 1927, to Adlai and Hula (Latimer) Doenges. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Joanne (Wing) Doenges; and his treasured children, Bill (Wendy) Doenges of Avon, Johanna (Jeff Miller) Linder of Sylvania, Robin Anne (Paul) Doenges Satryb of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Thomas Doenges Jr. of Friday Harbor, Wash.; and adored grandfather of Tanner (Jasmina) Doenges, Logan Doenges and Tori Doenges.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Doenges; and siblings, Jim, Betty and Dori.
Tom graduated with a bachelor's degree in English from Michigan State Normal School and spent his career in advertising and sales. Tom and Joanne were married on June 6, 1964, in Saline, Mich., and a reception followed at the Saline Mill that was owned by Tom at that time. They particularly enjoyed camping along Lake Superior and traveling. Tom's greatest passions besides his family, included music, writing, woodworking and camping. As a young man, Tom traveled and sang with Orrin Tucker's band. Later in life, he won several local awards for his creative writing. Above all else was his love for his family and he took great pleasure in watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
Graveside services will be held privately for the immediate family. Memorials in Tom's memory may be given to the donor's choice.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
