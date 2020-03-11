|
PENHOOK, Va. - Thomas Boyd Foor, 64, Penhook, Va., passed away peacefully after a brief but courageous battle with cancer on March 7, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones at his home on Smith Mountain Lake.
Thomas Foor was born in Defiance, Ohio, on October 20, 1955, to the late JoeAnn Wiseman Foor and the late Thomas William Foor. He married the love of his life and best friend, Deborah Herrett Foor, on August 28, 1982, in Defiance, Ohio, and soon moved to Roanoke, Virginia, where they set up their family roots. Always the devoted family man, Tom was the model father and husband where his intelligence, commitment and love allowed him to foster a truly close and happy family. As an avid outdoorsman, Tom retired to Smith Mountain Lake where he was always active outdoors; enjoying his time fishing, birdwatching, working in the yard and especially boating. His deep love for sports, music, antique cars and nature was only superseded by his love for people.
As anyone who ever met Tom could attest, he was always happy to see you. Whether you were a close friend or complete stranger, he would welcome you with a warm smile and always put you first. Tom turned his extraordinary work ethic into his successful business, Sweet Dreams Mattress Outlet, where for nearly 25 years he spread his quick wit and positivity with many in the greater Roanoke Valley. While raised Catholic, he was an active member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church for many years. Tom was a longtime supporter of Ducks Unlimited conservation efforts. He was a loving father, brother, son, husband and friend, but his most cherished role was as "G-Daddy" to his beautiful grandchildren. He was a truly great man and his memory will be treasured forever by the many who knew him.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother, JoeAnn; father, Thomas; infant sister, Elaine Marie; nephew, Jason Foor; and brother-in-law, Jerry Griffith. Tom left a wonderful family legacy and is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; son, Cole (Laura); daughter, Kaylin (Ken); grandchildren, Addie and Leland; brothers, Steve and Johnny; and sister, Brenda Griffith.
Funeral services and Celebration of Life will be held at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke on Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m. (visitation) and 2 p.m. (service). All are welcome.
While he spent the last 38 years in Virginia, Tom still had deep roots in Defiance, Ohio, where a second celebration of life service will be held May 9, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 12, 2020