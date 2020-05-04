Thomas R. Ganoe, 81, Defiance, passed away in his residence surrounded by his loving family on May 1, 2020.
He was born April 8, 1939, to Earl and Catherine (Lidwell) Ganoe at Heilwood, Pa. On September 15, 1962, he married Marlene Bence, who survives. Thomas served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-61. He worked as a millwright for General Motors, retiring January 1, 1998. Thomas was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, UAW Local 211, Elks Lodge 147 and AMVETS Post 1991.
Thomas is survived by his loving spouse, Marlene of Defiance; three daughters, Melissa (Roger) Jones of Defiance, Amy (Troy) Reynolds of Archbold, and Nancy (Steve) Russell of Columbus. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Sara (Tony) Moss, Alex (Allison) Jones and Katelyn Russell; and two great-grandchildren, Gracelyn and Milo Moss.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joan Mignot.
There will be no visitation or service held at this time. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.