BRYAN - Thomas Donald Gottwald, 81, Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Evergreen Healthcare Center, after a long struggle with health issues.
He was born on December 28, 1938, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Thomas and Carolyn (Goller) Gottwald. Tom graduated from Defiance High School and Defiance College, where he excelled as a basketball player. After graduating college, he taught for several years in the Perrysburg area. He then worked for Johns-Manville in Defiance as the human resources manager for more than 30 years, which he thoroughly enjoyed. After retiring, he went back to teaching again for several more years.
Tom was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan and a life member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Defiance. He was an avid golfer who loved playing with his boys and grandson. They loved competing with each other. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially mowing his lawn and playing cards with his family. Tom was a very kind, generous and easy natured man who was loved by many.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Judy. He also is survived by his sons, Tommy (Suzy), Michael (Theresa), Christopher (Rebecca) and David (Kelly); stepchildren, Jeff (Aimee), Suzie (Jeff), Sheri (Scott) and Michelle; 21 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Spielberger; and his former spouse, Karan Gottwald. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by a celebration of mass at 11 a.m., with Reverend Andrew Wellmann officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
Memorials can be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the family. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
