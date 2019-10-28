Home

Thomas Kryder Obituary
McCLURE - Thomas Albert Kryder, 85, McClure, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019.
He was born in McClure on February 12, 1934, to Julian and Emelia (Freytag) Kryder. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954-56 and was a member of the American Legion. He was one to be constantly working, either with his dairy cattle or for Miller Bros. or TemCole. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and four-wheeling in West Virginia. He always had a dog by his side and bred Boston terriers, Rottweilers and boxers. Tom loved to tell a good story and enjoyed having fun with his family.
Tom is survived by his children, Ginny (Todd Hindinger) Mendoza, Anthony (Melanie), Carolyn (Valeriano) Vargara and Mary (Curtis) Griggs; grandchildren, Christopher, Daniel, Anthony, Kyle, Amanda, Jaimie, John, Miguel, Kristina, Carrie and Derek; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dave (Patty), Steve (Pat) and Phil (LeAnn).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Lou; second wife, Mary; and siblings, George, Dan, Nathan and Jud.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 1-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services.
Memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
