Thomas Weber
STRYKER - Thomas G. Weber of Stryker, Ohio, passed away Tuesday November, 3, 2020, at the age of 83 years old. He died peacefully at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Tom was born October 10, 1937, to parents Herbert and Vella Weber. Growing up on a farm in Edgerton, Ohio, Tom raised award winning steers with his father, played baseball, and spent time with his family.
Shortly after graduating from Lebanon High School in 1955, he discovered his passion was in construction and would pursue it for the rest of life. He would go on to buy horses and loved watching them compete in harness racing.
On May 30, 1959, Tom married the love of his life, Judy. Tom and Judy were married for 61 years and raised two daughters together, Kathy and Shelly. They also owned two businesses together, Weber Sand & Gravel and Pahl Ready Mix Concrete.
Tom and Judy also loved their four grandchildren, Blake, Brock, Elliott and Makayla. They enjoyed taking them on vacations including trips to Put-In-Bay, Costa Rica and Italy.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Evansport Cemetery, with Rev. Dale Kerna and the Rev. Aaron Bueltmann officiating.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, social distancing and face masks are requested. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
