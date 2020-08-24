MALINTA - Timothy "Wabbit" J. Panning, 56, Malinta, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020, after a traffic accident.
Tim was born to Herald Panning and Margaret (Bostelman) Taulker on March 27, 1964. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Napoleon. In 1982, he graduated from Patrick Henry High School. Tim worked at Form Tool of Archbold for many years as it changed ownerships. He also worked for Biljax, Huddle Farms and most recently as a maintenance man at Frisch's Big Boy in Napoleon.
Tim enjoyed spending his time relaxing and watching the world around him. He liked to sit on the bench in Malinta with his friend, Jerry, listening to the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns play over the radio, while watching traffic drive by. He liked to ride his Harley and take in the scenery around him. He looked forward to boating on the Maumee River with his friends and later singing songs at the bonfire. In his free time, Tim liked to put together models of semi trucks and puzzles. Another thing he liked to do was go on poker runs and go to different festivals with friends. He enjoyed making others laugh and could always be counted on. No matter the weather, Tim always wore his Kool-Aid or Cleveland Browns beanie hat; because, "that was Wabbit." Tim inspired others to always see the good in people. He will be remembered for his kind and loving heart.
Tim is survived by his loving mother, Margaret Taulker; siblings, Phillip Panning, Jay Panning, Brenda (Larry) Crockett, Becky (Charlie) Moore and Susie (Noah) McManus; nephews and nieces, Charlie (Tiffany), Danielle, Jason, Janell, Austin, Noah, Hunter, Mackenzie, Tim and Ryan. He also is survived by his great-nephew, Austin Jack.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herald Panning; and stepfather, Richard Taulker.
Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home (830 N. Scott St.) of Napoleon. Funeral services will follow Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church (1075 Glenwood Ave.) of Napoleon, with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Live streaming of services will be available at www.stpaulnapoleon.org
. Burial will take place a Forest Hill Cemetery.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the funeral home website to contact the family if you are not feeling well. Memorials in Tim's memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church organ fund or St. Paul Lutheran Church or School. Friends are invited to share a memory of Tim and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
