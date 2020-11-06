CHICAGO - Timothy "Tim" Seither, 79, Chicago, passed away recently in Evanston, Illinois.

He was born in Defiance, Ohio, on September 25, 1941, the son of John and Portia (Adcock) Seither. Born with congenital glaucoma, he attended the Ohio State School for the Blind in Worthington and graduated in 1959. While a student, he leaned the skill of piano tuning and tuned pianos for Defiance City Schools, along with families in Defiance. The final exam consisted of Tim stringing a grand piano!

He attended and graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio. He was an insurance agent prior to his job with the State of Illinois Rehabilitation Department. This took him to homes where he taught the visually-impaired lifelong skills.

He and Doris Jean Carroll married in 1967. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage. Jean lives in Chicago, but soon will relocate to Defiance. Other relatives include a grandson, Colin Carroll; and daughter-in-law, Yvonne Carroll; sisters, Corinne Morrissey of Chicago and Sandra (Mike) Simon, Defiance; and sister-in-law Linda Seither, Defiance. Other relatives include uncles, aunts, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; stepson, Kevin Carroll; and brother, Leonard "Lenny" Seither. A graveside service at Riverside Cemetery for immediate family will be held at a later date.

In his lifetime, his disability never hindered him. His knowledge, wit and fun personality will be truly missed.

Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Suggestions for memorials to Fort Defiance Humane Society, P.O. Box 2, Defiance, Ohio, 43512.







