Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Todd McDaniel

Todd McDaniel Obituary
MOUNT BLANCHARD - Todd Michael McDaniel, 48, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Hospice Care at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, Ohio, after a very short, but aggressive battle with stage 4 colon cancer.
He was born January 18, 1971, in Defiance Hospital, graduated from Paulding High School in 1989, and always had MANY friends. He was employed in the parts department at Reineke Ford. Todd had a passion for fun and imagination. He was a member of three different game groups, a huge WWE fan, loved to cook for pleasure and for everyone he knew and loved, and was a superhero fanatic, being known as "Batman" to many.
Todd is survived by his wife, Jennifer of Mount Blanchard, who loved him dearly; was blessed to father his son, Logan McDaniel, and daughter, Hailey McDaniel, both of Paulding; was stepfather to his sons, Jeff Mobley, Tucson, Ariz., and Jeremy (Brianna) Mobley of Findlay, Ohio; and grandpa to his grandson, Sam; brother to Samantha (Jerrod) Myrick, Hillard, Ohio, and Chad (Rhoda) McDaniel of Oklahoma; son to Sam and Connie McDaniel of Celina; and grandson to Barbara Bibler, Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman Bibler, and Fred and Berta McDaniel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to PHS Class of '89; Hospice Care at Blanchard Valley Hospital; or his family c/o Jennifer McDaniel.
According to his wife and most anyone who knew him, he was the most loyal, giving, funny and FUN, strong, talented, and loving man around. He will be missed tremendously.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 12, 2019
