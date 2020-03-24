Home

POWERED BY

Services
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Sulfridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Sulfridge Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy Sulfridge Sr. Obituary
PAULDING - Tommy R. Sulfridge Sr., 68, Paulding, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Paulding County Hospital.
He was born in Norton, Virginia, on September 12, 1951, the son of the late Lester Sr. and Jeanette (Gardner) Sulfridge. On September 18, 1971, he married Connie S. Pastor, who survives. He retired from GM Powertrain in 1996 and was a member of UAW Local 211.
He also is survived by a son, Tom (Maggie Keeler) Sulfridge Jr. of Paulding; grandson, Brock Goins, Paulding; siblings, Gary (Brenda), Larry (Carla), Lester Jr. and Randall (Allison), all of Paulding, John of Continental, Christina (John) DeMuth of Oakwood, and Lisa Miller, Hicksville; 16 nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
He also was preceded in death by an infant brother, Danny.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will be visitation on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Paulding Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -