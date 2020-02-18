|
OAKWOOD - Tony O. "Hook" Miller, 68, Oakwood, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
He was born July 27, 1951, to Marion "Bus" and Ruth (Winebrinner) Miller in Defiance, Ohio. Hook proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy as a Brownwater Frogman during the Vietnam War. Hook was a member of Harvest Church in Scott, Ohio, Defiance VFW Post 3360, AMVETS Post 1991, and Eagles Aerie 372. He loved to race cars, and he raced for over 42 years. Hook enjoyed being self employed as a mechanic. In his leisure time, he loved hanging out and partying with his family and friends.
Hook is survived by his two daughters, Abby (Dean) Davis of Paulding, Ohio, and Mariah (Jeremy) Cole of Michigan; and his two sons, Brian Miller of Paulding, Ohio, and Chad "Buck" (Pam) Miller of South Bend, Ind. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Emily, Mary, Alex and Tyson; and three great-grandchildren, Cason, BriLynn and Tony J.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Rachael Miller; sisters, Sally and Sue; and a brother, Bill.
A graveside honor guard service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at VFW in Defiance. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 19, 2020