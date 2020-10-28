Trevor Saylor

PAULDING - Trevor L. Saylor, 35, Paulding, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born November 10, 1984, to Brian and Beverly (Scott) Saylor in Bryan, Ohio. Trevor worked for Haviland Drainage Products in Haviland, Ohio. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Grover Hill, Ohio. He enjoyed working on cars, mud bogging, and fishing with his family. Trevor will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Trevor is survived by his father, Brian (Jennifer) Saylor of Paulding, Ohio; his brothers, Brandon Saylor of Defiance and Tanner Saylor of Paulding; and his sister, Annabelle Saylor of Paulding.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Saylor.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at the funeral home, with Rev. Pat Holt officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sherman Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
