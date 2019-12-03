|
|
Troy L. Grant, 78, Defiance, passed away November 24, 2019.
He was born June 27, 1941, the son of the late Charles Grant and Marvel (Cross) McDougle. On April 27, 1990, he married Wanita Mason and enjoyed 29 wonderful years. He retired from General Motors.
He is survived by his wife, Wanita; children, Lisa (Armando) Barraza, Mickey Grant, Karen (Brian) Kosch, Troy (Mary) Grant Jr., Rhonda Walz, Nichole (Tim) Miles, Tony (Addi) Grant, and Chris (Angela) Grant; stepsons, Gary (Donna) Green and Danny Green; siblings, Patty (Junior) Bartley, Shirley (John) Horstman, Sandy (Doug) Preston and Harold (Jackie) McDougle; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Jaine Deken; stepson, John Brecht; son-in-law, Kevin Walz; and grandchildren, Wesley Jo Kosch, Alyssa Miles, Trey Walz and Jessica Green.
Troy enjoyed playing cards, especially with his nephew, Mark Bartley, raising cattle, horses and mowing his yard. He enjoyed all his friends including his good friend, Stuart Wyatt, and all the CHP nurses.
There will be a gathering at the Paulding Eagles on Dec. 21 to celebrate Troy's life at 1 p.m.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is assisting the family.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 4, 2019