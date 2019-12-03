Home

POWERED BY

Services
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Paulding Eagles
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Grant


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy Grant Obituary
Troy L. Grant, 78, Defiance, passed away November 24, 2019.
He was born June 27, 1941, the son of the late Charles Grant and Marvel (Cross) McDougle. On April 27, 1990, he married Wanita Mason and enjoyed 29 wonderful years. He retired from General Motors.
He is survived by his wife, Wanita; children, Lisa (Armando) Barraza, Mickey Grant, Karen (Brian) Kosch, Troy (Mary) Grant Jr., Rhonda Walz, Nichole (Tim) Miles, Tony (Addi) Grant, and Chris (Angela) Grant; stepsons, Gary (Donna) Green and Danny Green; siblings, Patty (Junior) Bartley, Shirley (John) Horstman, Sandy (Doug) Preston and Harold (Jackie) McDougle; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Jaine Deken; stepson, John Brecht; son-in-law, Kevin Walz; and grandchildren, Wesley Jo Kosch, Alyssa Miles, Trey Walz and Jessica Green.
Troy enjoyed playing cards, especially with his nephew, Mark Bartley, raising cattle, horses and mowing his yard. He enjoyed all his friends including his good friend, Stuart Wyatt, and all the CHP nurses.

There will be a gathering at the Paulding Eagles on Dec. 21 to celebrate Troy's life at 1 p.m.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is assisting the family.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -