Troy L. Grant, 78, Defiance, passed away November 24, 2019.
He was born June 27, 1941, son of the late Charles Grant and Marvel (Cross) McDougle. On April 27, 1990, he married Wanita Mason and enjoyed 29 wonderful years. He retired from General Motors.
He is survived by his wife, Wanita; children, Lisa (Armando) Barraza, Mickey Grant, Karen (Brian) Kosch, Troy (Mary) Grant Jr., Rhonda Walz, Nicole (Tim) Miles, Tony (Addi) Grant and Chris (Angela) Grant; stepsons, Gary (Donna) Green and Danny Green; siblings, Patty (Junior) Bartley, Shirley (John) Horstman, Sandy (Doug) Preston and Harold (Jackie) McDougle; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Jane Deken; stepson, John Brecht; brother, Larry Grant; sister, Sharon Olds; son-in-law, Kevin Walz; and grandchildren, Trey Walz, Ashley Miles, Wesley Jo Kosch and Jessica Green.
Troy enjoyed playing cards especially with his nephew, Mark Bartley, raising cattle, horses and mowing his yard. He enjoyed all his friends including his good friend, Stuart Wyatt, and all the CHP nurses.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 10, 2019