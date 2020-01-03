|
PAULDING - Van Fred Kohart, Paulding, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, he was 62.
Born Aug. 14, 1957, in Oakwood, Ohio, to Frank and the late Charlotte Kohart, Van was a welder by trade and had worked at Insource in Paulding for the past nine years. He graduated from Paulding High School as a member of the class of 1975.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Kohart of Paulding; daughter, Heather (Dan) Rinderle of Columbus, Ohio; son, Jon (Elizabeth) Kohart of Alpena, Mich.; daughter, Katie Kohart (Matt Gaborcik) of Columbus; and granddaughters, Madison, 6, and Aria, 3, of Columbus, and Scarlett, 5 months, of Alpena, Mich.
Van also is survived by his father, Frank; and stepmother, Jean Kohart; siblings, Kris (Bud) Dobbelaere of Oakwood, Ken (Denise) Kohart of Payne, and Charlene (Jerry) Scharf of Cloverdale; in addition to nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, at Den Herder Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the Paulding Area Humane Society or the . Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 4, 2020