Velma Clyburn, 91, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, August 23, 2020, at The Gardens of Paulding in Paulding, Ohio.
She was born July 9, 1929, to the late Richard and Retha (Winright) Lang in Defiance, Ohio. She was a graduate of Defiance High School, and a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. She worked at Zeller Corp. during high school and after high school. She then worked as an inspector at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon for over 35 years until her retirement in 1994. She enjoyed knitting, crafts, bowling, fishing, being at the lake with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Velma will be sadly missed by her daughter, Lynn (Gregory) Wonderly of Sherwood, Ohio; and her son, Ronald Clyburn of Defiance. She also leaves behind her nephew, Lee Showman; her grandchildren, Erik Clyburn, Ross (Casandra) Wonderly and Kyle (Megan) Wonderly; and her great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ellie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 10-11:45 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. By the order from the governor, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. A private funeral service will be held for her family at the funeral home, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to The Gardens of Paulding for the nurses and aides. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.