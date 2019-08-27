Home

Heitmeyer Funeral Home
610 Walnut St
Oakwood, OH 45873
(419) 594-3660
Verlon E. Lambert, 64, Defiance, died at 8 a.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born June 3, 1955, in Defiance, to Ewell and Madgie (Rakes) Lambert. His father is deceased and his mother and stepfather, Clifford Nally, survive in Defiance.
Also surviving are a brother, Ernie (Tina) Lambert of Cloverdale; three stepbrothers, Greg (Joanne) Nally of Cleveland, Kenneth (Mary) Nally of Defiance, and Steve (Roxanne) Nally of Columbus; two stepsisters, Karen (Dan) Young of Ayersville and Jackie (Greg) Howard of Lancaster; a nephew, Ben Lambert; and a niece, Megan Lambert.
Verlon retired after 30 years from Titan Tire in Bryan. His life was music and he loved playing the guitar. He was a founding member with his brother of the band Colt 45. The band played great music together for 26 years.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Rev. Chris Reno officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and from noon until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a . Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 27, 2019
