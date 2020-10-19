1/
Vern Harvey
OAKWOOD - Vern W. Harvey, 90, formerly of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, died at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his Oakwood residence.
He was born March 15, 1930, in Oakwood, to the late James and Elsie (Adams) Harvey. He had married Nancy Harvey, and she preceded him in death in 2011.
Vern is survived by a sister, Thelma (Dwight) Ordway of Oakwood; his nieces and nephews, David Kroa, Connie Kroa, Chrystal Yall, Cindy Brown, Judy Fhoner, Greg Ordway and Danny Ordway.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Bernedine Kroa.
Vern had retired from General Motors, Defiance. He then moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War where he flew on a B-29. Vern was a lifetime member of the Sports Car Club of America.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
