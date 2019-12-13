Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
610 Walnut St
Oakwood, OH 45873
(419) 594-3660
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernell Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernell Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernell Baker Obituary
OAKWOOD - Vernell L. Baker, 89, of Oakwood died 9:40 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at The Laurels of Defiance. She was born January 1, 1930, in Oakwood to the late Harry and Alma (Fitzwater) Grimes. On June 21, 1951, she married Richard E. Baker who died December 18, 1997.
She is survived by two sons, Douglas (Carol) Baker and Neil (Laura) Baker, both of Oakwood; six grandchildren, Bradley Baker of Clifton of New Jersey, Barry (Katie) Baker of Dublin, Nathan (Katrina) Baker of Dallas, Texas, Andrea (Jimmy) Fry of Defiance, Jason Baker of Toledo, and Lorelle Baker of Defiance; and seven great-grandchildren, Ajalyn, Maria, Judah Fry; Hudson, Cullen Baker; and Archie, Eleanor Baker. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Lester, Edger "Andy", Ken, Charles "Jim" Grimes and three sisters, Doris Adams, Beulah Winchester, and Lila Howell.
Vernell worked for Cooper Farms for 36 years, from 1969 to 2005, Grizzly in Pandora, and GTE Sylvania formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, Oakwood and the United Methodist Women. Vernell loved to sing and play the piano. She was the 2019 Valentine's Day Queen at The Laurels of Defiance.
Funeral services will be noon on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, Oakwood, with Pastor Jimmy Fry officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the noon service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, Oakwood.
Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -