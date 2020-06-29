Vernon Ankney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CECIL - Vernon E. Ankney, 73, Cecil, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was born January 17, 1947, the son of the late Forest E. and Ethel M. (Grew) Ankney. On July 9, 1966, he married Paula Singer, who survives. He retired in 1993 from General Motors Powertrain, Defiance, after 27 ½ years.
He also is survived by his children, Becky, Christopher, and Michael (Francine); grandchildren, Sarah, Desiree, O'Dessa, Mariah, Amelia, Miciah, Kaleb, Josiah and Novalie; and great-granddaughter, Huxley.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will be a wake service at 7:30 p.m. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Caring and Sharing Food Bank or Paulding EMS. Friends and relatives may share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved