CLOVERDALE - Veronica M. Hicks, 101, Cloverdale, passed away 9:01 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida.
She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Herbert) Hasselschwert. She married Amos Burnell Hicks on June 30, 1938. He preceded her in death in November 2003.
Veronica had four children. She is survived by a daughter, Cathy (Paul) Warnecke of Kalida; and a son, Eugene (Jane) Hicks of Ely, MN; son-in-law, Kenneth Unverferth of Kalida; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Unverferth; a son, Donald Hicks; six brothers, Robert, who died in infancy, Paul, Donald, Charles, Virgil and James; and three sisters, Elverta Grussing, Virginia Herder and Ruth Fritz.
Veronica was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Cloverdale. She and Burnell lived happily on the farm. They enjoyed entertaining their family and friends with Veronica's home-cooked meals and a game of cards. In later years, Veronica enjoyed singing and yodeling.
Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held for Veronica's immediate family at noon Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida, with Father Mark Hoying officiating. However a live streaming of the mass can be seen on St. Michael's Facebook page and on Channel 70. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Kalida. There will be a private visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The family ask that everyone in attendance please wear masks to ensure the safety of all.
Please consider sharing your expressions of sympathy with the family through a memorial contribution to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, 575 Ottawa Street, Suite 3, Ottawa, Ohio 45875; a card, or an email. Arrangements are being handled by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township, where online condolences can be expressed through the website at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Herbert) Hasselschwert. She married Amos Burnell Hicks on June 30, 1938. He preceded her in death in November 2003.
Veronica had four children. She is survived by a daughter, Cathy (Paul) Warnecke of Kalida; and a son, Eugene (Jane) Hicks of Ely, MN; son-in-law, Kenneth Unverferth of Kalida; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Unverferth; a son, Donald Hicks; six brothers, Robert, who died in infancy, Paul, Donald, Charles, Virgil and James; and three sisters, Elverta Grussing, Virginia Herder and Ruth Fritz.
Veronica was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Cloverdale. She and Burnell lived happily on the farm. They enjoyed entertaining their family and friends with Veronica's home-cooked meals and a game of cards. In later years, Veronica enjoyed singing and yodeling.
Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held for Veronica's immediate family at noon Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida, with Father Mark Hoying officiating. However a live streaming of the mass can be seen on St. Michael's Facebook page and on Channel 70. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Kalida. There will be a private visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The family ask that everyone in attendance please wear masks to ensure the safety of all.
Please consider sharing your expressions of sympathy with the family through a memorial contribution to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, 575 Ottawa Street, Suite 3, Ottawa, Ohio 45875; a card, or an email. Arrangements are being handled by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township, where online condolences can be expressed through the website at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.