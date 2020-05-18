Vicki Tingler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONTINENTAL - Vicki L. Tingler, 61, Continental, died at 1:08 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born March 15, 1959, in Bellflower, Calif., to the late George H. and Nina J. (Burgett) Wagner. In 1997, she married David L. Tingler, who survives in Continental.
She also is survived by three children, Kristina (Jon) Sell of Fayette, Ray (Carrie) Moats Jr. of West Unity and Todd (Mindy) Moats of Oakwood; a stepson, Shawn (LaDonna) Tingler of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Vicki was preceded in death by two brothers, David Wagner and Roger Wagner.
Vicki was a homemaker and was a member of Continental Missionary Baptist Church. She loved baking and doing crafts.
Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will be held at noon Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Rev. Bob Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Monroe Cemetery, Continental.  A private visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. 
Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to Continental Missionary Baptist Church, a card, email or a message on the website at www.lovefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
(419) 596-3803
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved