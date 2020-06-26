Victor Campos
Victor Campos, 47, Defiance, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center Toledo, Ohio.
He was born July 28, 1972, to Felipe Eliceo and Romana (Castillo) Campos.
He leaves behind a fiancÃ©, Melissa Andres, Defiance; a son, Felipe Eliceo Campos, Wolcottville, Indiana; a daughter, Ana M. Campos, Bronx, New York; and one granddaughter, Aimee Enrique, Bronx, N.Y.
He had one brother, Chavelo Campos; and eight sisters, Cecilia, Rosa, Maria, Reyna, Adolfo, Irma, Maura and Florentina Campos Castillo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Victor loved to play and watch soccer. He was an amazing cook and loved to cook for people. He will be greatly missed by all!
Private services will be held at a later date.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
