NAPOLEON - Victor Sonnenberg, 95, Napoleon, Ohio, and formerly of Holgate, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on April 15, 1925, in Holgate, Ohio, to the late George and Sophie (Lange) Sonnenberg. He was a graduate of Holgate High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II, stationed in the Philippines. On June 30, 1946, he married Frances Miller at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hamler, Ohio.
Vic was a lifelong dairy farmer in Monroe Township and member of Hope Lutheran Church where he served as church council president and choir member. Vic was very involved in the community and served on several boards and committees; including the Henry County Bank Board of Directors, Henry County commissioner, Monroe Township trustee, Filling Home of Mercy Board and a member of the Holgate Local School Board. In his retirement years, Vic loved to golf, fish, and spend winters in Florida.
He is survived by his children, Pastor Tim (Diane) Sonnenberg, Vickie (Tom) Andres and Steve (Karen) Sonnenberg; grandchildren, Dusty (Cheryl) Sonnenberg, Carey (Naomi) Sonnenberg, Jill (Jeremiah) Brinke, Ladd (Sara) Sonnenberg and Brittani Sonnenberg; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gilbert (Dona) Sonnenberg and Roger Sonnenberg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; grandchildren, Roby and Blair Sonnenberg; brother, Hugo (Esther) Sonnenberg; sisters, Hulda (Otto) Hahn and Regina (Harold) Germann; and sister-in-law, Eloise Sonnenberg.
Due to the health concerns surrounding COVID-19, a private burial will take place at Hope Lutheran Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church in Hamler, Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
