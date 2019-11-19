|
ARCHBOLD - Victoria S. "Vicki" Lindley, 74, Archbold, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.
She was born September 25, 1945, at Wauseon, the daughter of Dale and Flossie (Roth) Lindley. She was a member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Archbold.
She is survived by a sister, Sharon Gericke of Archbold; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Lindley.
There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at the Archbold Cemetery with Pastor Paul Reichert officiating. Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorials be given to St. Martin's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 20, 2019